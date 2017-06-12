Butler has announced the hiring of Milwaukee coach LaVall Jordan as its next basketball coach and has an introductory news conference tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.

Jordan played at Butler for Bulldogs athletic director Barry Collier and also was an assistant with the Bulldogs under Todd Lickliter.

Jordan followed Lickliter to Iowa, then was on staff at Michigan under John Beilein and took the Milwaukee job last season.

Milwaukee was 11-24 last season.

Jordan played four seasons at Butler from 1997-2001 and led the team in scoring (11.7 PPG) in the 1999-2000 season.