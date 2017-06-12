Butler has targeted Milwaukee coach LaVall Jordan to replace Chris Holtmann as the new head coach, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Bulldogs athletic director Barry Collier met with Jordan over the weekend, but no offer has yet been made, according to the source.

Jordan played for Collier at Butler and he was also an assistant coach for the Bulldogs on Todd Lickliter's staff.

According to a source, Butler assistant coaches Ryan Pedon and Terry Johnson also met with Collier for the vacant position.

Jordan, also a former assistant coach at Iowa and Michigan, was 11-24 in his first season as head coach at Milwaukee.