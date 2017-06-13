        <
        >

          Florida Atlantic guard Frank Booker transfers to South Carolina

          7:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Former Oklahoma and Florida Atlantic guard Frank Booker has joined South Carolina for his final season.

          Booker is a 6-foot-4 guard from Augusta, Georgia, who spent his first two seasons with the Sooners before moving on to Florida Atlantic. Booker is a graduate transfer and eligible to play immediately for the Gamecocks.

          Booker averaged five points a game as a backup with Oklahoma. He started 10 of 30 games for Florida Atlantic last season, averaging 5.7 points.

          Booker will add experience and bolster a backcourt that lost three starters -- Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and P.J. Dozier -- from last year's Final Four run.

          South Carolina's projected backcourt rotation next season includes two first-year backups from this past season in Hassani Gravett and Rakym Felder and Delaware transfer Kory Holden.

