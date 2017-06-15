Four days into his tenure as Ohio State men's basketball coach, Chris Holtmann has suspended freshman Derek Funderburk for "failure to meet team expectations," the team announced Thursday.

No timetable was given for the length of Funderburk's suspension. A spokesman said it would be determined internally.

Chris Holtmann was introduced as the new men's basketball coach at Ohio State on Monday. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Funderburk, a 6-foot-9 small forward, redshirted last season after signing with the Buckeyes in the 2016 recruiting class. A four-star prospect, he was their highest-rated recruit that season.

Holtmann was introduced as Buckeyes head coach on Monday, replacing the fired Thad Matta.

Holtmann spent three seasons as head coach at Butler, where he compiled a 70-31 record with three NCAA tournament appearances. The Bulldogs were 25-9 last season and made the Sweet 16.