COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann has persuaded a top prospect to follow him from Butler to the Buckeyes.

The school said Monday that 6-foot-8 forward Kyle Young has signed to play for the Buckeyes next season. Young, a three-time Associated Press All-Ohio performer from Massillon, was recruited by Holtmann and previously had committed to him at Butler.

"We are very excited to add Kyle to the 2017 class," Holtmann said in a statement. "His versatility, motor and work ethic make him a great addition to our program. We really look forward to getting him to campus to join his teammates."

Young joins guard Braxton Beverly from Hazard, Kentucky, and forward Kaleb Wesson from Westerville, Ohio, in Ohio State's recruiting class. Wesson and Young are Nos. 1 and 2 among prep players in the state of Ohio.

Holtmann's hiring at Ohio State was announced June 9, less than a week after Thad Matta's 13-year run ended at Columbus.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Borzello and The Associated Press was used in this report.