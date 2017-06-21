        <
          Kansas St. adds grad transfer Mawdo Sallah from Mount St. Mary's

          8:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State has added graduate transfer Mawdo Sallah from Mount St. Mary's to provide some front-court depth following the dismissal of Isaiah Maurice from the men's basketball program.

          Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said Tuesday that Sallah, a 6-foot-9 forward, had signed a financial aid agreement. He will be eligible to play immediately and have two seasons with Kansas State.

          Sallah helped Mount St. Mary's to the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles as a sophomore last season. The Mountaineers defeated New Orleans in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament before losing to top-seeded Villanova in the first round.

          Sallah was born in Gambia and moved to the U.S. when he was a child.

