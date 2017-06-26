New Mexico has landed UConn transfer Vance Jackson.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Jackson was a heralded recruit from Southern California who averaged 8.1 points and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman last season. He'll sit out this season and have three left at UNM.

He also took visits to TCU, Washington, San Diego State and Rutgers before deciding to play for new head coach Paul Weir and the Lobos.

Vance Jackson spent one season with UConn. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire

"I love the staff and feel like Coach Weir and I have a great connection," Jackson told ESPN. "He's a young coach and I feel like I can talk to him."

"New Mexico is an incredible place," he added. "They have incredible fans and The Pit is one of the best places to play."

New Mexico last went to the NCAA tournament in 2013-14. Craig Neal was fired this past April and replaced by Weir, who was the head coach at New Mexico State for one season.

"I want to help get New Mexico back to what it was," Jackson told ESPN.