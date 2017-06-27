UCLA commit LaMelo Ball used a racial slur Monday night during an appearance with his father, LaVar, and brother Lonzo on WWE's "Monday Night Raw."

A live microphone caught LaMelo saying, "Beat that n---a ass," during what was intended to be a light-hearted segment featuring his father and WWE's The Miz. LaMelo was laughing as he said it.

A representative for the Ball family could not be reached for comment late Monday night.

"The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values," WWE said in a statement.

LaMelo Ball will be a junior at Chino Hills High School near Los Angeles in the fall. The point guard is committed to UCLA as a member of the class of 2019.