          LaMelo Ball uses racial slur during WWE 'Monday Night Raw' appearance

          3:13 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          UCLA commit LaMelo Ball used a racial slur Monday night during an appearance with his father, LaVar, and brother Lonzo on WWE's "Monday Night Raw."

          A live microphone caught LaMelo saying, "Beat that n---a ass," during what was intended to be a light-hearted segment featuring his father and WWE's The Miz. LaMelo was laughing as he said it.

          A representative for the Ball family could not be reached for comment late Monday night.

          "The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values," WWE said in a statement.

          LaMelo Ball will be a junior at Chino Hills High School near Los Angeles in the fall. The point guard is committed to UCLA as a member of the class of 2019.

