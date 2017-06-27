        <
          VCU transfer guard Samir Doughty signs with Auburn

          1:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AUBURN, Ala. -- Former VCU guard Samir Doughty has signed a financial aid agreement with Auburn.

          Auburn announced Doughty's signing on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 187-pounder from Philadelphia will have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting next season.

          Doughty played in 35 games and started 15 as a redshirt freshman at VCU. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

          Doughty's scoring average was the highest for a VCU freshman since Shawn Hampton in 1998-99.

          VCU lost to Saint Mary's in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

          Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says Doughty can play several positions.

          Doughty had a career-high 23 points with nine assists and seven rebounds at Duquesne.

