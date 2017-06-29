AUSTIN, Texas -- The older brother of Texas basketball recruit Mo Bamba says Bamba took improper gifts and money from a Detroit financial adviser that would make him ineligible to play in college.

Ibrahim Johnson posted a rambling, profanity-laced, 20-minute Facebook video Wednesday, accusing adviser Greer Love of giving Bamba money and gifts. Love previously worked in New York and was involved in youth sports in Harlem, where he got to know Bamba's family.

Love told 247Sports that the family asked him to help manage Bamba's recruitment. Love said he consulted with schools to ensure he wasn't breaking rules and wouldn't jeopardize Bamba's eligibility.

Texas said Bamba's amateur status had previously been reviewed by the NCAA and that he has been cleared to play. Bamba was ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2017 by ESPN.

Love and the NCAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.