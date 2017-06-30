Top 50 player Cole Swider is headed to Villanova.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward out of St. Andrew's (R.I.), who has drawn comparisons to Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Mike Miller, told ESPN he chose the Wildcats largely due to his relationship with 'Nova coach Jay Wright.

Provided by Jon Lopez/Nike

"I feel like I can have a similar relationship with Coach Wright as what I have with my high school coach, Mike Hart," Swider told ESPN. "When it came down to it, I loved the campus, the players and Coach Wright and the staff has a really good plan for me to come in and contribute right away."

"They think I can be a great player at Villanova, and possibly be a pro afterwards," he added.

Swider is ranked 48th in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.com, and chose Villanova over Duke, Syracuse and Xavier. He becomes the second Top 100 player in the class to commit to Wright and the Wildcats, joining forward Brandon Slater (ESPN, No. 73).

"Cole will fit in well with Villanova's four-out motion game," St. Andrew's coach Mike Hart told ESPN. "He will give them added size at the guard position. He built a solid relationship with coach Wright and his staff and should have an outstanding career there."

"Villanova is getting a really good shooter, someone who can also get to the basket, and someone who is going to work to get better," Swider added.