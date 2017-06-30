Will Cain outlines the ways Carmelo Anthony undercut Phil Jackson's vision in New York by corrupting Kristaps Porzingis. (0:46)

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim wants Carmelo Anthony, the Knicks star who led the Orange to a national title in 2003, to find a good situation this offseason, preferably in New York.

He is certain that Anthony -- and every player on the Knicks roster -- will struggle in the triangle offense, former team president Phil Jackson's trademarked attack, because it's a poor arrangement.

Editor's Picks Sources: Griffin, Knicks talk front-office position The Knicks are assembling a list of candidates they'll speak to for a front-office position, and former Cavs GM David Griffin has had an initial conversation with the team, sources tell ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"The triangle is the worst offense ever, unless you have Michael [Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant]," Boeheim told ESPN, referencing the 11 NBA titles Jackson won with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers while employing the system.

A disdain for the triangle has contributed to a turbulent stretch for Anthony, who averaged 22.4 points per game last season.

Knicks owner James Dolan cut ties with Jackson earlier this week after a series of public spats with Anthony and young star Kristaps Porzingis.

According to ESPN reports, the Knicks may choose one of three options for Anthony this offseason: buy out his contract, trade him or keep him on the roster entering the 2017-18 season.

The All-Star is also dealing with marital drama. La La Anthony, his estranged wife, said she is unsure of their future during an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" this week.

Boeheim said Anthony, who has two years remaining on a five-year, $124 million deal, wants to stay in New York, if possible. He also said Anthony can compete at an elite level for "two or three more years" if he finds the right situation.

"He likes New York," Boeheim said. "He wants to play in New York."