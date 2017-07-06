Five-star forward Reggie Perry has decommitted from Arkansas, his mother told ESPN.

"Unfortunately, due to his father's health, he made the very tough decision to decommit from Arkansas this evening with Coach [Mike Anderson]," Kimberli Perry said. "This is a decision that he has been wrestling with for some time now."

There have been rumors surrounding Perry's commitment to Arkansas over the past few weeks, with his family releasing a statement last week expressing disappointment in the rumors.

Perry committed to Arkansas last August, during a four-week stretch in which the Razorbacks landed four prospects in the 2018 class.

Perry, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Thomasville High School (Georgia), is ranked No. 17 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He had an impressive spring playing with the Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit, averaging 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Expect Perry to be a primary target for several college coaches when the July live period begins next Wednesday. Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State and others were involved when he originally made his decision.