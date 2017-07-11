San Jose State head coach Dave Wojcik has resigned from his position due to personal reasons, effective immediately, the school announced on Monday.

"This past year has been emotionally challenging for me with the loss of my father," Wojcik said in a release. "His passing made me evaluate what is important in life and the value of family. With the considerable needs of my widowed mother as well as my son moving to the East Coast after his high school graduation, I believe it is the appropriate time to resign my position."

Wojcik, 48, has been the head coach of the Spartans for four seasons. After going 16-74 in his first three seasons at the helm, Wojcik led San Jose State to its most wins since 2011, finishing 14-16 overall and 7-11 in the Mountain West. The Spartans were 14-11 after beating Air Force in mid-February, but lost their final five games of the season.

San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite announced the school will begin a national search for Wojcik's replacement.

Assistant coach Rodney Tention will serve as the team's interim head coach, with the July evaluation period set to begin on Wednesday.