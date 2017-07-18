A decade from now, the game's most notable coaches will be sitting at home enjoying retirement.

Mike Kzyzewski (70), Roy Williams (66) and Jim Boeheim (72) are all over 65 years old. Tom Izzo is 62. Rick Pitino is 64.

Bill Self is 54 and John Calipari is 58.

The latter two could decide to coach for another decade, but they've both won national championships and earn healthy salaries -- cash their predecessors never did. Plus, Calipari will continue to garner interest from the NBA. And Self does not want to coach deep into his 60s.

So if we assume the aforementioned coaches -- collectively responsible for 11 national titles since 2000 -- will all exit college basketball within the next 10 years, who will replace them?

Who will deserve a spot on college basketball's active Mount Rushmore in 2027?

Is Arizona Sean Miller's final destination? It's too early to tell. What is not too early to tell is just how good he has been -- and will continue to be in college basketball. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Miller, Arizona Wildcats

Right now, Arizona is ranked first in ESPN.com's Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll entering the 2017-18 season. DeAndre Ayton, the No. 2 prospect in the 2017 class per ESPN.com, will enter the mix for the Wildcats this season.

Allonzo Trier should begin the 2017-18 campaign as a preseason All-American. The Wildcats boast the pieces to make a run at the Final Four in San Antonio. And that has been the norm for the program under Sean Miller. Miller is 48 years old, and currently holds one of the best posts in college basketball. He has built a pipeline to prep talent that he can maintain at Arizona -- or another stop if he decides to leave his current gig.

Miller's critics often cite his postseason missteps. He has never reached the Final Four. But he has taken four teams to the Elite Eight.

Bill Self didn't reach the Final Four until his 15th season as a Division I head coach. Miller will enter his 12th year as a head coach this season.

All signs point to Miller becoming one of college basketball's top figures; the coach will earn his place on the game's Mount Rushmore a decade from now.

Jay Wright has a national championship, but don't write him off as being done. Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire

Jay Wright, Villanova Wildcats

Next season's Villanova squad could win the Big East and make another deep run in the NCAA tournament, especially if big man Omari Spellman -- a former top-30 recruit who could dominate the paint for the Wildcats -- fulfills his potential and gets in shape.

Wright is 55 years young. He owns a national title and more than 500 wins.

Wright will crack the list of potential successors once some of the game's veteran titans retire from their elite posts.

He loves Philly and Villanova, and could stay with the Wildcats for the rest of his career. At Nova, he can build experienced, stable squads, many of which have dominated the one-and-done era. Those elite, mature rosters -- with the assistance of the top-100 prospects he has secured in recent years -- could help Wright add another national title to his resume within the next decade.

He's already recognized as one of college basketball's best coaches. But whether he's at Villanova or elsewhere, Wright could secure a spot among the game's living legends by 2027.

Mark Few got to that elusive Final Four and has shown he can sustain success at Gonzaga. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Few, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Last season, Few silenced his critics when he led Gonzaga to the national championship game. That Bulldogs squad sealed Few's status as one of the game's premier coaches.

Zach Collins, who was picked 10th by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA draft, became the sixth first-round pick and third lottery pick for the Bulldogs in five seasons under Few.

The 54-year-old head coach will continue to recruit elite talent and own the international prep market. He has also landed talented transfers like Nigel Williams-Goss and Johnathan Williams in recent seasons. And last year's run will only make Gonzaga a more attractive destination in the future.

In the past three seasons, Few has led the Bulldogs to the Elite Eight and a national title game. He has proven he can attract a dominant collection of talent, enhance his resume and win big for the next decade. There is always a chance Few could decide to accept a gig with a higher-profile program, but he loves Gonzaga.

And he can rack up additional impressive wins and impressive runs in March without leaving Spokane.

A move to a better conference should only help Gregg Marshall and Wichita State get better. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State Shockers

Last year's Wichita State squad won 31 games, advanced past Dayton in the opening round as a surprising 10-seed and battled Kentucky until the final seconds of their matchup in the second round.

The "Play Angry" innovator has won 455 games, and will prepare the Shockers to enter the American Athletic Conference this season -- a major upgrade over the Missouri Valley Conference, which Wichita State has dominated in recent years.

Success in the AAC will elevate Marshall's status in the coaching ranks. But it's also a chance to increase his program's visibility and, as a result, allow the Shockers to draw from a wider talent pool. Alternatively, Marshall's squad could earn a lucrative offer from a program with a more recognizable brand.

Either way, it's safe to assume the 54-year-old -- who has rejected multiple opportunities to leave the Shockers -- will continue to climb and enjoy a lofty status a decade from now.