Archie Miller has his first ESPN 100 commit since taking over at Indiana, landing four-star forward Jerome Hunter on Monday afternoon.

Hunter, a 6-foot-6 forward from Pickerington North High School (Ohio), recently narrowed his list of schools to five: Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Xavier. Miller watched him multiple times during the first July live period last week, as did Hunter's other four finalists.

Hunter is ranked No. 44 in the ESPN 100 for 2018.

This is Miller's second commitment in less than 24 hours, as four-star forward Race Thompson pledged to Indiana on Sunday evening. Thompson is still a Class of 2018 recruit, but he is expected to reclassify into 2017 and head to Bloomington this fall.