College basketball isn't that far off. And to get you set for the season -- and for holiday viewing plans -- ESPN on Tuesday unveiled the brackets for six of the holiday tournaments.

Tournaments listed alphabetically

2K Classic

When: Nov. 16-17

Teams competing: Virginia Tech, St. Louis, Providence, Washington

Full bracket

Hall of Fame Classic

When: Nov. 21-22

Teams competing: Creighton, UCLA, Baylor, Wisconsin

Full bracket

Hall of Fame Tip-Off

When: Nov. 18-19

Teams competing: (Naismith bracket) Boston College, Texas Tech, Northwestern, La Salle; (Springfield bracket) South Alabama, Maine, St. Peter's, Sacred Heart

Full bracket

Legends Classic

When: Nov. 20-21

Teams competing: Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh

Full bracket

Maui Jim Maui Invitational

When: Nov. 20-22

Teams competing: Marquette, VCU, Wichita State, California, Notre Dame, Chaminade, Michigan, LSU

Full bracket

MGM Main Event

When: Nov. 20-22

Teams competing: UNLV, Rice, Ole Miss, Utah, Prairie View A&M, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Eastern Washington

Full bracket