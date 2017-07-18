        <
          A full guide to holiday hoops tournaments

          10:44 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          College basketball isn't that far off. And to get you set for the season -- and for holiday viewing plans -- ESPN on Tuesday unveiled the brackets for six of the holiday tournaments.

          Tournaments listed alphabetically

          2K Classic

          When: Nov. 16-17
          Teams competing: Virginia Tech, St. Louis, Providence, Washington

          Hall of Fame Classic

          When: Nov. 21-22
          Teams competing: Creighton, UCLA, Baylor, Wisconsin

          Hall of Fame Tip-Off

          When: Nov. 18-19
          Teams competing: (Naismith bracket) Boston College, Texas Tech, Northwestern, La Salle; (Springfield bracket) South Alabama, Maine, St. Peter's, Sacred Heart

          Legends Classic

          When: Nov. 20-21
          Teams competing: Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh

          Maui Jim Maui Invitational

          When: Nov. 20-22
          Teams competing: Marquette, VCU, Wichita State, California, Notre Dame, Chaminade, Michigan, LSU

          MGM Main Event

          When: Nov. 20-22
          Teams competing: UNLV, Rice, Ole Miss, Utah, Prairie View A&M, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Eastern Washington

