College basketball isn't that far off. And to get you set for the season -- and for holiday viewing plans -- ESPN on Tuesday unveiled the brackets for six of the holiday tournaments.
Tournaments listed alphabetically
2K Classic
When: Nov. 16-17
Teams competing: Virginia Tech, St. Louis, Providence, Washington
Hall of Fame Classic
When: Nov. 21-22
Teams competing: Creighton, UCLA, Baylor, Wisconsin
Hall of Fame Tip-Off
When: Nov. 18-19
Teams competing: (Naismith bracket) Boston College, Texas Tech, Northwestern, La Salle; (Springfield bracket) South Alabama, Maine, St. Peter's, Sacred Heart
Legends Classic
When: Nov. 20-21
Teams competing: Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh
Maui Jim Maui Invitational
When: Nov. 20-22
Teams competing: Marquette, VCU, Wichita State, California, Notre Dame, Chaminade, Michigan, LSU
MGM Main Event
When: Nov. 20-22
Teams competing: UNLV, Rice, Ole Miss, Utah, Prairie View A&M, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Eastern Washington