In a few months, various outlets will release their preseason All-American squads and picks to win conference and national titles.

Those accolades identify the top players each season.

But what if we had every college player in a gym and could pick whomever we wanted? What players would we select for the 10-man rotation?

Well, we have a few ideas.

(And remember, we're here to assemble the best team. We're looking for an elite group of players we believe would jell together.)

Starting five

No. 1 pick

Joel Berry II, guard, North Carolina Tar Heels

We'll start with the reigning Most Outstanding Player from last year's NCAA title run. We trust him to guide our team as the starting point guard. Berry won postseason accolades and Roy Williams' third national title while nursing a pair of bad ankles and battling some of the top guards in America. He also connected on 38 percent of his 3-pointers. And he finished with six assists and only one turnover in UNC's win over Gonzaga in the NCAA title game.

No. 2 pick

Michael Porter, Jr., forward, Missouri Tigers

Yes, we'll add the projected top pick in next summer's NBA draft to the starting five. Two months ago, Cuonzo Martin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the 6-foot-10 Porter played like a prep version of a Kevin Garnett-Kevin Durant hybrid. By all accounts, Porter on any team would dramatically elevate the potential of the program. He's a big, polished athlete who can handle the ball, shoot 3-pointers, block and alter shots and create a 40-minute offensive monsoon in transition.

No. 3 pick

Grayson Allen, guard, Duke Blue Devils

Duke's senior leader will enter this season with an edge accumulated through last season's tripping episodes. Allen started the season as the favorite to win the Wooden Award. But Allen's drama-filled season ended without an all-ACC nod. He didn't even nab an honorable mention slot after averaging 14.5 points and making 81 percent of his 3-pointers. Berry's leadership will help Allen stay focused on the court and avoid the emotional outbursts that cost him and his teams in the past.

No. 4 pick

Mohamed Bamba, forward, Texas Longhorns

Last week, the NCAA confirmed the Texas freshman's eligibility after his brother had alleged he'd violated various rules. And that's good news for the Longhorns. The 7-footer is not the most mature offensive player in his class. But he's a gifted athlete who will run the floor, challenge shots around the rim and disrupt opposing offenses with his size and athleticism.

No. 5 pick

Miles Bridges, forward, Michigan State Spartans

The projected lottery pick who picked another year in East Lansing over millions in the NBA turns this starting rotation into a juggernaut with his versatility (39 percent on 3-pointers, 55 percent inside the arc last season) and aggression. He's an acrobat responsible for generating matchup problems against any opponent. With Berry and Allen running the show, he'll face an abundance of isolation situations, where he's unstoppable.

The bench

No. 6 pick

DeAndre Ayton, forward, Arizona Wildcats

The 7-foot savant is an aggressive threat in the post and a problem in space, too. Yeah, we're bringing a projected preseason All-American off the bench. It's not fair. Deal with it.

No. 7 pick

Landry Shamet, guard, Wichita State Shockers

Don't know much about Shamet? He's the 6-4 sophomore point guard who led Wichita State to 31 wins last season, scored 20 points (5-for-7 inside the arc) with zero turnovers in a second-round loss to Kentucky and made 44 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2016-17. Yes, he's with us. And now you know.

No. 8 pick

Ethan Happ, forward, Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin star secured first team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the league's all-defensive team last year. The 6-10 forward can guard big 3s, 4s and 5s. And he's also a threat on the offensive end (14.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG) with a diverse post game. He made 64 percent of his shots at the rim last year, per hoop-math.com.

No. 9 pick

Jevon Carter, guard, West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia's bulldog is the best on-the-ball defender on the roster. He averaged 3.5 steals last season. But he also made 39 percent of his 3-pointers for a West Virginia squad aiming to upset Kansas in the Big 12 race next season. He'll bring a brand a toughness this squad needs.

No. 10 pick

Trevon Bluiett, guard, Xavier Musketeers

Buckets! That's what we need off the bench. And Trevon Bluiett is qualified to fill that role. The 6-6 veteran is a strong wing who carried the Musketeers to the Elite Eight last season. He averaged 18.5 points and made 37.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. He's the perfect spark in a reserve role on our Dream Team for 2017-18.

Coaching staff

Now this would be some coaching staff, with Rick Pitino guiding the lock-down defense and John Calipari commanding the cannot-be-stopped offense. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire

Head coach: Rick Pitino, Louisville Cardinals

Proved by his national title runs at Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013), Pitino can manage egos and build a variety of personalities into a motivated and competitive vessel. And that's what this group needs. Plus, you know he'll lose his mind if these guys fail to defend. You need grit and resilience. That's what Pitino preaches.

Assistant coach: John Calipari, Kentucky Wildcats

Yes, Calipari under Pitino. Could you imagine? We can. The two would comprise the perfect coaching combination. Pitino's defensive strategy with Calipari's fluid offensive approach would make this group a monster against any opposing all-star cast.

Assistant coach: John Beilein, Michigan Wolverines

Beilein is the most underrated coach in the country. He knows the keys to developing raw talent, though. Just ask the six first-round picks he has produced during his time at Michigan. He'll help this roster reach its potential, too.

Assistant coach: Jay Wright, Villanova Wildcats

He's the calming force within this crew. The guy who maintained his cool on Kris Jenkins' game-winner in the 2016 national title game adds his experience, leadership and relaxed persona to this group. Plus, he's a winner who has done far more with less.