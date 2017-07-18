NEW YORK -- Providence will meet Washington and Virginia Tech will play Saint Louis in the semifinals of the 23rd annual 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

The games will be played Nov. 16-17 at Madison Square Garden for the 20th time, it was announced Tuesday.

The Friars and Huskies will meet for just the second time while Saint Louis and Virginia Tech meet for the eighth time with the Billikens having won the first seven.

Providence, Virginia Tech, Washington and Saint Louis will host two games in addition to playing at Madison Square Garden. They are joined in the 2K Classic by Belmont, Detroit Mercy, Houston Baptist and Seattle. These teams will meet in the subregional rounds at Belmont beginning on Nov. 18.