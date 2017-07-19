A 70-year-old man, the uncle of a Wisconsin men's basketball assistant, was shot and killed in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Howard Moore, who was the head coach at University of Illinois-Chicago before returning to Madison as an assistant with the Badgers two years ago, tweeted that his uncle, Leroy Moore, had been caught in the crossfire of what Chicago police say might have been a gang-related shooting.

Leroy Moore was reportedly walking with a friend Tuesday night when people in separate cars began to shoot at each other, according to an ABC 7 Chicago report.

"Please pray for my family as my uncle Leroy was caught in [the] crossfire and killed in Chicago last night," Moore tweeted. "I'm stunned and devastated right now."

Howard Moore also said his uncle was one of his biggest supporters.

He called for an end to the violence in Chicago and beyond. "My uncle and so many others are caught in the middle of senseless violence every day!" Moore tweeted. "We must stand against gun violence in our city!"

Anyone with information related to the shooting -- there are no suspects in custody -- is advised to contact the Chicago police.