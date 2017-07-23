ESPN 100 forward Joey Hauser announced his commitment to Marquette on Sunday evening.

Happy to announce that I have decided to commit to Marquette University! I can't wait to be a golden eagle! 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bMrFWIgj1u — Joey Hauser (@jjhouz24) July 23, 2017

Hauser's older brother, Sam Hauser, is a rising sophomore on the Golden Eagles and was an ESPN 100 prospect in the class of 2016.

Steve Wojciechowski made Hauser the top priority for Marquette's 2018 recruiting class, hoping to secure him early in the process. The Golden Eagles beat Wisconsin, Michigan State and Notre Dame for Hauser's pledge.

A 6-foot-7 versatile forward from Stevens Point Area Senior High School (Wisconsin), Hauser is ranked No. 49 in the class of 2018. He averaged 17.9 points and 5.3 rebounds on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit this spring and summer for the Iowa Barnstormers AAU program, shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

Hauser is Marquette's first commitment in the 2018 class.