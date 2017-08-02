Developments over the past three months have changed the college basketball scene. Coaches were hired and fired. All-American high school stars made critical decisions and altered the perceptions of the programs they picked. Key players withdrew from the NBA draft and elevated projections for next season.

Missed it all?

We'll help you catch up with this offseason A to Z manual ... thus far:

A: Avery Johnson and Alabama on the rise

Alabama's head coach locked up the No. 8 recruiting class in America, per ESPN. That group includes five-star guards Collin Sexton and John Petty, one of the nation's most impressive backcourt combos. Bama could challenge Florida and Kentucky in the SEC with its stacked roster.

B: BYU loses key star in surprising decision

Few expected Eric Mika (20.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.9 BPG) to stay in the NBA draft, but the BYU star hired an agent -- he went undrafted but recently signed with a pro team in Italy -- and left the Cougars with a significant void in the paint.

C: Committee gives teams more credit for road wins

Earlier this month, the NCAA announced a new formula that will give teams more credit in the selection process for quality road wins. The development, which included an effort to create a new composite metric by 2018-19, signals a shift toward an evaluation process by the selection committee that will continue to distance itself from the outdated RPI.

D: Dana Altman reassembles roster after Final Four run

Oregon's head coach made a run to the season's last weekend with a roster full of talented prospects, who all turned pro or transferred. Altman added New Mexico transfer Elijah Brown and five-star recruit Troy Brown Jr., but he lost his top five scorers and seven of his top nine scorers from a year ago.

E: Elevated emphasis on 3-point shooting persisted in 2016-17

The NBA's effect on college basketball continued in 2016-17, proven by the 84 teams (a KenPom.com record) that ended the season with 40 percent (or more) of their field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Thad Matta is out at Ohio State. Didn't see that coming at the end of April, did you? AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

F: Firing in June?

That's exactly what Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith decided to do when he dismissed longtime coach Thad Matta last month. Smith then hired Butler's Chris Holtmann, but the stench from the clumsy removal of Matta remains.

G: Graham wants to fill Frank Mason's role at Kansas

Devonte' Graham's decision to stay at Kansas will help the Jayhawks chase a record 14th consecutive Big 12 title and a national crown. At the team's annual banquet in April, Bill Self said Graham "wants the ball like Frank had last year." He can handle the responsibility.

H: Hurricanes get a scare, good news with Lonnie Walker injury

Earlier this month, Miami five-star wing Lonnie Walker tore the meniscus in his right knee during a summer practice. But Jim Larranaga told ESPN.com that he expects the projected one-and-done star to return in time for the season opener.

I: Indiana's next chapter starts strong

Archie Miller arrived in Bloomington flanked by hype after a successful tenure at Dayton. And he has delivered thus far. Miller preserved the incoming class, a daunting task for any new coach, and he recently added four-star small forward Jerome Hunter to a good 2018 crew.

J: John Calipari to the .... nope

The annual "Which NBA team will steal John Calipari from Kentucky?" push started last month, when ESPN.com reported that the Wildcats head coach's reps had inquired about the New York Knicks president vacancy after the team fired Phil Jackson. Calipari, who was in Egypt coaching the U19 national team in the FIBA world championships, tweeted a denial and praised his current job. Per usual.

K: Kanye takes pictures with UCLA after private workout on campus

Imagine walking into your first practice as a UCLA freshman and seeing rappers Kanye West and 2 Chainz playing on an adjacent court. That's a moment the Bruins enjoyed this month, and they have the pictures to prove it:

Get Right for the Summer Workout ...



featuring Kanye West and 2 Chainz pic.twitter.com/bzUPh6cEMJ — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 3, 2017

L: Louisville fighting to keep its banner

The Committee on Infractions (COI) announced a five-game suspension for Rick Pitino, a hefty fine and other penalties after Katina Powell wrote a book accusing former Louisville staffer Andre McGee of arranging lascivious parties for recruits and former players. But that isn't the lone reason Louisville will appeal. The Cardinals are worried about their banner from the 2013 national title run, which the COI threatened with a decision to vacate all games in which players tied to the scandal participated.

M: Missouri becomes an SEC contender overnight

The Tigers embody the redemptive powers of a college basketball program willing to invest. With Cuonzo Martin's $21 million deal, the Tigers also gained Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 recruit in America, per ESPN.com, and a legit chance to compete for an SEC crown and return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

N: North Carolina tells the NCAA to stay in its lane

Louisville challenged the penalties levied by the Committee on Infractions. North Carolina has taken a different approach. The Tar Heels, locked in a case involving alleged sham classes taken by athletes, has told the NCAA to stay in its lane as it prepares for its COI hearing later this year. It's a bold response.

O: Other Pitino excelling

Minnesota's Richard Pitino returns every key piece from last year's NCAA tournament team, adds fascinating recruit Isaiah Washington and is preparing to walk into a new practice facility in 2018. The Minnesota team, which features all-Big Ten first-teamer Nate Mason and the nation's top shot-blocker, Reggie Lynch, will enter 2017-18 as a Big Ten championship contender.

P: Pitt fumbles through Cam Johnson transfer

Kevin Stallings demonstrated every mistake a coach can make after a disastrous debut season. Pitt missed the NCAA tournament for only the third time since 2002. Then Stallings and Pitt initially blocked grad transfer Cameron Johnson from transferring to North Carolina, igniting avoidable negativity. The backlash preceded Pitt's decision to ultimately allow Johnson to transfer to UNC in an unnecessary fiasco for the Panthers.

Texas needed Mohamed Bamba. What the Longhorns didn't expect were improper benefits questions raised by his brother. Fortunately for Bamba -- and Texas -- the NCAA found no wrongdoing. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Q: Questions about top Texas recruit resolved

In June, the brother of Mohamed Bamba, the No. 3 recruit in the 2017 class and a Texas signee, accused the prospect of accepting illegal benefits from a mentor. But the NCAA recently absolved Bamba of any guilt and announced that he will remain eligible for the upcoming season, following an investigation that revealed a proper relationship with Greer Love, his mentor.

R: Returning champs face void inside

Joel Berry II is back to lead defending champ North Carolina in 2017-18. But Tony Bradley's decision to stay in the NBA draft left UNC with a significant hole in the paint. Roy Williams will turn to an unproven cast of bigs now. With Bradley back, many would have picked UNC as the preseason favorite to win the national title. Without him, many have turned bearish on the Tar Heels.

S: Syracuse's head coach still doesn't care

Jim Boeheim has chastised commentators who doubted Tyler Lydon's ability at the next level. And he called Phil Jackson's triangle "the worst offense ever" this month. Wonder what he'll say once the season starts.

T: Time for a bigger NCAA tournament field?

ESPN's Joe Lunardi says it's time to consider it.

Thought the LaVar Ball show was finished in college and that it was merely a Lakers/NBA problem? Wrong. Another of his sons, LiAngelo, is headed to UCLA this season. AP Photo/John Locher

U: UCLA welcomes LiAngelo Ball ... and more LaVar Ball

It's not over. With LiAngelo Ball arriving this season and LaMelo Ball coming in two years, the LaVar Ball Show will continue in 2017-18. Yes, he really has a show.

V: Villanova expecting big things from Omari Spellman

Spellman, 18th in the 2017 class, per ESPN.com, failed to qualify academically last year, but the 6-foot-9, 275-pound big man could help Nova win another Big East crown. Jay Wright told ESPN.com this offseason that his biggest concern is Spellman's body. But if he gets in shape, Wright said, Spellman could dominate for the Wildcats.

W: What's next for Butler?

The Bulldogs hired LaVall Jordan, a former player, after Chris Holtmann accepted the Ohio State gig. Jordan is a former head coach at UW-Milwaukee and a former Michigan assistant. He comes from quality programs and understands the expectations at Butler. What should we expect in the Jordan era? More success.

X: Xavier deserves more love

Lost in the conversations about Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina and others this offseason was the abundance of talent returning for Chris Mack. Xavier, an Elite Eight team last season, boasts Trevon Bluiett, a likely preseason All-American, J.P. Macura, a strong recruiting class and UW-Green Bay transfer Kerem Kanter.

Y: Young Kentucky squad the nation's greatest enigma

Wenyen Gabriel, a sophomore, will be a veteran for Kentucky, which signed the nation's top recruiting class, per ESPN.com. Yes, Calipari always coaches young players. But his best teams have had a couple of veterans to balance the youth. That isn't the case this year. This is one of Cal's youngest rosters and greatest challenges.

Z: Zach Collins is gone, so what will Gonzaga look like now?

The Bulldogs remain the team to beat in the West Coast Conference -- though Saint Mary's is a top-25 team capable of winning the league -- but holding onto that slot will demand an upgraded season by Johnathan Williams and contributions from a fleet of new faces.