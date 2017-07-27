While LaVar Ball has nicknames for all three of his sons, he discusses why he calls LaMelo "The Entertainer" and why the 15-year-old is so strong mentally. (1:33)

LAS VEGAS -- In a chaotic scene, officials and police officers at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, where the Adidas Uprising Summer Championships started Wednesday, blocked doors and ordered a police barricade outside due to fire code concerns an hour before LaVar Ball's Big Baller squad, led by elite 2019 recruit LaMelo Ball, was scheduled to face top recruit Zion Williamson and SC Supreme.

Despite the fear of it being canceled, the game began as scheduled at 9 p.m. local time. Fans stood six and seven rows deep hours before Williamson and LaMelo Ball were scheduled to play.

"We may shut it down," a law enforcement official told ESPN.com ahead of the game.

Editor's Picks The next chapter in the summer of the Ball family One Ball (Lonzo) already dominated Las Vegas this summer. Now it's LaMelo's turn, as the Big Ballers AAU team enters a week of action in the desert. Oh, and LaVar will be there, too. If that's not enough of a reason to pay attention, here are a few more.

Dozens of people were waiting to get into the building when event officials and officers stopped everyone at the door and banned anyone else from entering the building an hour prior to tipoff.

"Unreal. Never seen anything like it," Kansas coach Bill Self, who was on hand for the game, told ESPN.

Best environment I've ever seen for an AAU game. LaMelo Ball going against Zion Williamson tipping shortly. Jeff Borzello, ESPN Staff Writer 0:14 Best environment I've ever seen for an AAU game. LaMelo Ball going

In addition to Self, NBA players Damian Lillard, Thon Maker, Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins and LaMelo's oldest brother, Lonzo Ball, were all on hand.

An officer also ordered the garage door between the hospitality room for coaches and the courts to be closed.

"Put it down!" the officer yelled as coaches tried to show their credentials and gain entry but were denied.

"They oversold this," a law enforcement official told ESPN.com. "Way oversold."

Information from ESPN's Jeff Borzello was used in this report.