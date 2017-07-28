Mitchell Robinson, one of the nation's top recruits, has left Western Kentucky and is contemplating a transfer elsewhere, multiple sources told ESPN.

Five-star recruit Robinson (No. 10 in the ESPN 100) is a skilled 6-foot-11 center who is considered a potential lottery pick in next year's NBA draft. The New Orleans native, according to sources, had second thoughts about attending Western Kentucky -- but attended summer school in Bowling Green the last two weeks after Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury went to New Orleans and met with both Robinson and his mother.

If Robinson does transfer, he would likely need a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play this season at another school, since he attended summer classes at Western Kentucky.

All three Western Kentucky assistants from last season, including Robinson's godfather and former North Carolina standout Shammond Williams, are no longer on Stansbury's staff.