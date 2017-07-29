Williams lands a sixth premiership title

A delighted Craig Williams is ready to relax after wrapping up a sixth Melbourne jockeys' premiership at Caulfield.

A win on Shamport in one of the four races on Saturday's program, which was shortened due to strong winds, gave Williams a 77-73 victory over apprentice Beau Mertens.

"It's been a great season," Williams said.

"It was a great fight with Beau, who was riding so well and consistently throughout the whole season."

It was not just the premiership success for Williams that was a crowning highlight of his season - he had five Group One wins in Australia plus one in Singapore.

"All the people around me worked hard and were very supportive," Williams said.

"This premiership is also for them.

Williams said Catchy's win in the Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield was his season highlight and the low point was the breakdown of The Gold Trail after finishing fourth in the Mornington Cup.

He was left with concussion after falling from The Gold Trail shortly after the finishing line.

"That changed a lot of things and it was nice to get back and do what I love doing and feel normal again," Williams said.

"It shows how lucky we are as jockeys in Australia, particularly Victoria, where we have great medical support."

Mertens said he could not be disappointed with his season although victory in the premiership would have been a nice sweetener.

At the start of the season, Mertens set goals of riding 100 winners and claiming the Melbourne apprentices' title.

"I exceeded my expectations," Mertens said.

"I'm not disappointed at all.

"I was brave in defeat and Craig's a very good competitor.

"I'm thrilled to run second to him."

Williams and Mertens are heading off on holidays before the start of the spring carnival.