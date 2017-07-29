A female official officiated Friday night's game between LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand in the Adidas Uprising Summer Championships and College Bound in a display of solidarity for another female official who was berated and replaced after she gave Ball a technical foul on Friday morning.
The group that supplies officials, Court Club Elite, had initially pushed for an all-female crew, according to a source. Before tipoff, a source told ESPN that a 'compromise' was reached that would have two women and one man officiate the game.
But Friday's crew only featured one female alongside two men. It was unknown why the change was made.
A female official was removed from Friday morning's game after LaVar threatened to pull his team from the court if she were allowed to stay.
"She's gotta go," he repeated before she was replaced.
The official, who was visibly shaken after her removal, was replaced by a male official.
After the game, LaVar criticized the woman, a Division I women's basketball official, and said she wasn't fit to officiate and claimed she wasn't in shape. He also said she should "stay in your lane."
The officials for the tournament are supplied by Court Club Elite, owned and operated by ex-NBA ref Ed Rush.
On Friday, ESPN reported that Adidas officials had insinuated that LaVar should not be given technical fouls because of his drawing power and value to the tournament.
He drew a technical foul in Wednesday's loss to Zion Williamson's SC Supreme squad. He did not get a technical Thursday when, per a source, he used profanity toward officials throughout the game.
On Friday morning, the female official overseeing Big Baller Brand's game was replaced after she gave LaVar his second technical in three days.