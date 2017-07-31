        <
          New Kansas arrival Dedric Lawson suspended for practice altercation

          10:47 PM ET
          • Myron MedcalfESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers college basketball
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato
            Follow on Twitter

          Dedric Lawson, who recently transferred to Kansas from Memphis, has been suspended and will not travel to Italy with the team for its upcoming trip, team spokesman Chris Theisen confirmed on Sunday.

          Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters an altercation led to the suspension of the 6-foot-9 power forward, who will sit out this season but could play a major role for the Jayhawks in 2018-19 after averaging 19.2 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game last season with the Tigers.

          "I've suspended him because of an incident in practice," Self said. "An altercation occurred and he didn't handle it well. He's on the team. He's in school. He'll be here whenever school starts. He's aware he didn't handle the situation well."

          Lawson's brother, K.J. Lawson, also has made headlines, by ripping Memphis coach Tubby Smith in a video after he transferred to Kansas with his brother.

