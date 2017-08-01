The Basketball Tournament, back for its fourth year this summer, is down to four teams, with $2 million at stake and the semifinals set for Tuesday at Coppin State in Baltimore.

Scarlet & Gray, a team of former Ohio State players, faces upstart Team Challenge ALS at 7 p.m. ET, followed by two-time defending TBT champion Overseas Elite against Boeheim's Army at 9.

The championship game will be played Thursday night at 7. All games are on ESPN.

Here's a primer on the semifinals and the tournament itself:

What is The Basketball Tournament? Created by Jon Mugar, TBT began in 2014 as a 64-team, 5-on-5 summer event open to anyone age 18 and older -- from professionals to former college stars, playground legends and weekend warriors. Fifteen women played in The Basketball Tournament before this year. Rosters in 2017 included more than 40 former NBA players. It's a single-elimination tournament divided into four 16-team regions, with competition this year in Las Vegas, Peoria, Illinois, Philadelphia and Charlotte. The Super 16 (rounds of 16 and 8) was played July 22 and 23 at LIU Brooklyn. Games feature primarily college rules and 18-minute halves.

What's that about $2 million? Yes, a grand prize of $2 million is awarded to the winning team. The runner-up gets nothing. Ninety percent of the winnings is to be divided among players, coaches, the team general manager (organizer) and official boosters, who provide promotional support. The remaining $200,000 goes to the top 100 fans of the winning team, determined by online voting before and after the start of play. Fans are allowed four votes.

How do the teams qualify? Each 16-team region featured nine teams that got in through fan voting. Tournament organizers selected six at-large teams for each region, with spots awarded first to teams that won regionals last year or played in a previous championship game. A final spot in each region was given to the four play-in winners at The Basketball Tournament Jamboree, June 17 and 18. The Jamboree required a $5,000 buy-in per team, and the winning teams received a refund in addition to their spot in the 64-team field.

How are teams formed? A GM is charged with selecting each team's roster. For instance, former Syracuse team manager Kevin Belbey serves as the GM of Boeheim's Army, made up of former Orange players who competed over a span of 10 seasons. Rosters may include as few as seven players. The first nine spots are free. Each additional player, up to 15, costs an additional $1,000 if the players are named before the start of Round 1. To add a new player before the later rounds costs an additional $1,000.

Is Carmelo Anthony paying attention to all this? Of course. The New York Knicks' star, who spearheaded Syracuse's run to the 2003 NCAA championship, has been tweeting about Boeheim's Army during the tournament. Anthony, in fact, was selected before play began as the ceremonial host of the semifinals and the final in his hometown of Baltimore. Expect to see him in a prominent spot this week -- though likely not on the court in uniform. The Knicks might not appreciate that given his value -- and that they are trying to trade him.

Which teams have already collected the grand prize? The Fighting Alumni won the inaugural TBT, with $500,000 at stake, led by former Notre Dame players Ryan Ayers, Rob Kurz, Russell Carter and Tyrone Nash. Overseas Elite followed with titles in 2015 and 2016 and enters its semifinal on Tuesday with a 17-0 record in the event. Notably, two of the four semifinal participants this year - along with nine of 16 teams that advanced last month to New York -- are alumni teams. Among the other colleges to send teams of former players to the tournament are Iowa State, Michigan State, Villanova, Virginia, Temple, Boston College, Kansas State, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Memphis and Pittsburgh.

So who's playing on Tuesday night?