Freshman Mitchell Robinson has been suspended indefinitely by Western Kentucky for a violation of team rules, the school announced Monday.

The school didn't specify the exact reason Robinson was suspended but the center left Western Kentucky two weeks into summer school, a source told ESPN.

The source told ESPN that Robinson doesn't want to play at Western Kentucky and that he would be OK transferring or sitting this year.

"Mitchell is a good kid, but the team will always be more important than one individual player. He needs to understand the value of structure and accountability in his life, and his return will be dependent upon requirements that will be handled internally. My focus is on our team, and I'm excited about this group as we prepare for next week's trip to Costa Rica," coach Rick Stansbury said in a statement.

WKU, 15-17 last season, will play professional, club and international teams during a tour of Costa Rica tour from Aug. 7-14.

Robinson (No. 10 in the ESPN 100) is a skilled 6-foot-11 center who is considered a potential lottery pick in next year's NBA draft. The New Orleans native, according to sources, had second thoughts about attending Western Kentucky -- but attended summer school in Bowling Green the last two weeks after tansbury went to New Orleans and met with both Robinson and his mother.

If Robinson does transfer, he would likely need a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play this season at another school, since he attended summer classes at Western Kentucky.

All three Western Kentucky assistants from last season, including Robinson's godfather and former North Carolina standout Shammond Williams, are no longer on Stansbury's staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.