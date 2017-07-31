Wichita State guard Landry Shamet is scheduled to have surgery Monday to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.

Shamet told The Wichita Eagle that he will be out 12 to 16 weeks following the procedure. He sat out most of the 2015-16 season with a similar injury to his left foot.

"I'll miss very little of the season, if any," he told the newspaper. "I feel a lot better about this situation than I did [in 2015]. I will be back and be able to play this season."

Wichita State will open the season Nov. 10 against Missouri-Kansas City and participate in the Maui Invitational beginning Nov. 20.

Landry Shamet says his foot surgery scheduled for Monday shouldn't keep him out into the regular season. Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Shamet was the Missouri Valley Freshman of the Year last season and earned all-league first-team honors after averaging 11.4 points and a team-high 3.3 assists per game. He appeared in three games in 2015-16 before the injury, which required surgery on Nov. 25, 2015.

The 6-foot-4, 188-pound Shamet told The Eagle that the injury likely occurred during a camp in Philadelphia, when he rolled his right ankle and another player landed on the outside of his foot.

"I don't think people should question my health or my durability," he told the newspaper. "These are the only two issues I've had, knock on wood. I feel good about it, and I don't necessarily look at it as super-negative."