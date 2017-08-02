Western Kentucky freshman Mitchell Robinson, a five-star recruit, has been granted a release from his basketball scholarship and will transfer, the school announced on Tuesday.

Robinson left Western Kentucky two weeks into summer school, sources told ESPN's Jeff Goodman, and head coach Rick Stansbury suspended him indefinitely on Monday.

"WKU freshman center Mitchell Robinson has been granted his release to transfer from the Hilltopper program," Stansbury said in a statement. "After discussing Mitchell's future with him Monday evening, we agreed that it would be best for both sides to allow him to move in a different direction. As I've said before, Mitchell is a great kid, and we wish him well going forward."

Robinson still likely will need a waiver from the NCAA to play at another school this season since he already attended summer classes. If not, Robinson will have to sit out before being eligible for the 2018-19 season.

Robinson, a 6-foot-11 center from New Orleans, was ranked No. 10 in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2017. He's considered a potential lottery pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Robinson's godfather, Shammond Williams, was among three assistants to leave Western Kentucky since the end of last season.