Disgraced former Baylor men's basketball coach Dave Bliss has been hired as the boys basketball coach and athletic director at Calvary Chapel, a school in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed Bliss' hiring with a teacher who also coaches at the school.

Bliss resigned from Baylor in 2003 following an NCAA investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Bears player Patrick Dennehy by teammate Carlton Dotson.

In April, Bliss resigned as head coach at Southwestern Christian University following the release of a documentary looking at his Baylor tenure. He spent two years at the NAIA school after serving as athletic director and coach at Allen Academy, a private prep school outside of Dallas. Bliss also coached in the CBA after leaving Baylor.

Bliss, who won 525 games as the head coach at Oklahoma, SMU, New Mexico and Baylor, was hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA in 2005, after its investigation into Dennehy's death. Bliss made impermissible tuition payments for Dennehy and another player and tried to paint Dennehy as a drug dealer.

Dotson pleaded guilty to the murder in June 2005 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.