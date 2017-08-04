Maryland has landed Class of 2019 twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Both players are 6-foot-9 power forwards who attend Bishop McNamara High School (Forestville, Md.). Makhi is considered a five-star prospect ranked No. 21 in the ESPN 60 for 2019, while Makhel is the more physical of the two.

Georgetown was also heavily involved with the Mitchell twins, although several high-major schools extended offers in the past couple of months.

The Mitchells are coach Mark Turgeon's first commitments for the Class of 2019, and the Terrapins are also off to a great start in 2018. They currently have pledges from ESPN 100 prospects Jalen Smith (No. 38) and Aaron Wiggins (No. 66).