SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jean Prioleau was named San Jose State's men's basketball head coach on Friday.

Prioleau, who signed a five-year contract, joins SJSU after seven seasons as an assistant and associate head coach at Colorado. He has 11 Division I postseason appearance in 18 seasons as an assistant coach.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead, mentor and push our student athletes to compete to the best of their ability," Prioleau said.

He played and started his college coaching career at Fordham, where he ranks second in steals and assists. He's also fifth in scoring with 1,442 points.

Dave Wojcik resigned in July after four seasons with SJSU, going 32-90 overall.

The Spartans are coming of their most successful season in six years, posting a 14-16 record and tying for eighth in the Mountain West Conference.

Prioleau will be formally introduced in a news conference on Monday.