DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has undergone knee replacement surgery.

Team spokesman Cory Walton said the procedure on Krzyzewski's right knee was performed Sunday by Dr. Michael Bolognesi at the university's hospital.

Bolognesi said the surgery went "very smoothly," and doctors hoped to have the Hall of Fame coach walking later in the day. Krzyzewski is expected to be released within one to three days to begin a rehabilitation program at Duke.

The surgery led Duke to cancel an exhibition trip to the Dominican Republic that was scheduled to begin this week. Krzyzewski opted for surgery after determining his knee condition "wouldn't be sustainable" through the season.

Krzyzewski has had both of his knees replaced in the past 17 months, with six total surgeries in that span.