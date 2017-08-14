Jim Calhoun is considering a return to coaching, saying "I miss the kids" and that he wants to "do some basketball stuff if I can."

Calhoun, 75, discussed his future plans Monday with the Hartford Courant at his charity golf tournament.

The former UConn coach did not identify any specific opportunities, but the Courant, citing multiple sources, reported that Calhoun could pursue the job at Division III St. Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut.

"I've got a couple of other things in the works, one involving basketball which I'm intrigued by. It's coaching," Calhoun told the Courant.

Calhoun retired in 2012 after spending 26 seasons at UConn and coaching the Huskies to three NCAA championships. The Hall of Famer told the Courant that he misses interacting with players.

"That's what I miss, people getting together, getting on a bus, driving someplace. I'm not sure what I want to yet," Calhoun said. "I do want to do some basketball stuff if I can."