South Carolina sophomore guard Rakym Felder has been suspended indefinitely and will not attend classes this fall after being arrested for the second time in less than a year.

Felder, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault and battery on July 13.

The school announced Wednesday that Felder has been suspended since June 30.

"Due to some unfortunate decisions by Rakym, he has been suspended indefinitely from our program," Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said in a statement. "I will continue to help Rakym grow as a young man even though basketball is not part of our relationship right now."

Felder was pivotal in the Gamecocks' run to the Final Four last season, scoring 15 points in South Carolina's takedown of No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA tournament.

It's the second suspension for Felder, who was arrested on Oct. 23, 2016, and charged with simple assault and battery, resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct, failure to stop on police command, a pedestrian on a controlled access highway and use of another's or altered license or identification card.

"I'm very sorry for my recent behavior that led to my arrest and school suspension," Felder said in a statement provided by his attorney. "I take full responsibility for my actions and make no excuses for my conduct. ... I know I have let you down and I will have to work hard to regain your trust."

Felder's attorney, Neal Lourie, said in a news release that Felder has "some personal issues that he cannot fix alone" and will pursue professional help.