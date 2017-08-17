A number of American men's basketball teams that are touring Spain said Thursday that they are safe after a van plowed into pedestrians, causing at least one fatality, near where the teams are staying in Barcelona.

Clemson, Oregon State, Arizona and Tulane were all there.

Clemson posted a statement on its Twitter feed, saying the entire travel party is safe and secure inside the hotel. The Tigers' exhibition game scheduled for Thursday night against the Barcelona All-Stars has been canceled, and the team will head home Friday as previously scheduled.

Oregon State issued a statement saying the team is also OK. The Beavers are scheduled to tour Spain through Aug. 25 and are now determining the remaining schedule.

Arizona coach Sean Miller told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that everyone associated with the Wildcats program is safe and accounted for.

Tulane was scheduled to be on a tour until Saturday. Athletic director Troy Dannen tweeted that everyone associated with the program "is safe and accounted for in Barcelona."

A van slammed into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, which is normally packed at the height of the summer tourist season. A police official said one death was confirmed and 32 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.

Catalan police said: "We confirm the terrorist attack. The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated."

Clemson has been in Spain for more than a week as part of a four-game exhibition tour across the country. The Tigers beat teams in Madrid, La Roda and Barcelona and toured many sites, as documented in a video blog posted on its Twitter feed and website.

Several Clemson players tweeted from Barcelona after the incident.

