Oklahoma Sooners sophomore forward Kristian Doolittle has been suspended from the university for the fall semester, the school announced Wednesday.

Doolittle started 25 games for the Sooners as a freshman last year and averaged 9.1 points per game.

"I didn't meet the academic standards and I apologize to my teammates, coaches, fans and the university," Doolittle said. "I take full responsibility for my actions and will use this time away from the team to learn from my mistakes. I am committed to bettering myself throughout this process and look forward to earning a chance to compete with my teammates after the fall semester."

OU coach Lon Kruger said Doolittle could rejoin the team after the fall semester.

"We're disappointed for Kristian," Kruger said. "He made some poor decisions that resulted in his suspension from the university. We will provide support and encouragement as he works to earn the opportunity to rejoin the team."