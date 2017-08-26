Just six weeks after committing to Ohio State, ESPN 100 shooting guard Torrence Watson has decommitted from the Buckeyes and is reopening his recruitment.

"For personal and family reasons I am re-opening my recruitment and potentially considering options closer to home," Watson announced on Twitter.

Watson was Ohio State's lone commitment in the 2018 class, as Darius Bazley, Dane Goodwin and Justin Ahrens also all decommitted in the spring.

Bazley reopened his recruitment prior to Thad Matta's departure, while Goodwin and Ahrens decommitted shortly after.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is a native of St. Louis and attends Whitfield School (Missouri). Missouri and Saint Louis were among the schools to offer Watson before he committed to Chris Holtmann and Ohio State in early July.

Ranked No. 68 in the ESPN 100, Watson averaged 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds with Ramey Jets United on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit this spring and summer.