Heralded freshman Mitchell Robinson is back at Western Kentucky, a source told ESPN.

Robinson, who left summer school after two weeks, returned to campus Sunday night, according to the source. He is expected to attend classes this week and play this season for coach Rick Stansbury at Western Kentucky -- as long as he is cleared by the NCAA.

Multiple sources told ESPN that Robinson was unhappy at Western Kentucky and returned home to New Orleans in late July. All three Western Kentucky assistants from a year ago, including Robinson's godfather, Shammond Williams, are no longer on staff. Following Robinson's departure, Stansbury and the school issued a statement that Robinson was suspended and would not be going on the team's trip to Costa Rica earlier this month.

Robinson then took visits to LSU and Kansas, and he also considered playing for hometown New Orleans. However, there were concerns that Robinson would not be eligible to play at another school this season due to the fact that he attended summer school at Western Kentucky.

Robinson also had interest from overseas teams, and there was speculation that he might sit out entirely and work out in preparation for the NBA draft.

Robinson, the No. 11 overall incoming recruit in the ESPN 100, is a talented and skilled 6-foot-11 forward who is a potential first-round pick next June, but several NBA executives told ESPN that the recent drama has not helped his draft stock.

"It will depend on how he plays this season -- if he even plays this season," one NBA executive told ESPN. "But this entire situation certainly didn't help him."