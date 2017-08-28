WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest has added graduate transfer Terrence Thompson from Marshall to its men's basketball roster.

Coach Danny Manning announced the addition of Thompson on Monday, calling him "someone who comes in with a level of maturity and experience" that can help the program.

Thompson, who plays forward, started 21 games for the Thundering Herd last season and had nine games with double figures in points. He began his college career at Charlotte, redshirted in 2013-14 and transferred to a junior college in Georgia before coming to Marshall two years ago.

He fills the roster spot vacated by Dinos Mitoglou, who decided last month to skip his senior season to play basketball professionally in his home country of Greece.