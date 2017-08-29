Michigan State announced that former basketball coach Jud Heathcote has died at the age of 90 in Spokane, Washington.

Heathcote coached for 24 seasons, the first five at Montana and then 19 at Michigan State starting in 1976-77.

His overall record was 416-277 (.600), and his teams made 10 NCAA tournament appearances, including winning it all in 1978-79.

He also won two Big Sky titles and three Big Ten championships.

"The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote," Michigan state basketball coach Tom Izzo said. "No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach's coach and a mentor to many. Our hearts are filled with sadness and deepest sympathy for his wife Beverly and the Heathcote family.

"Without a doubt, he was one of the most influential people in my life, giving me a chance when no one else would. Any coaching success I've ever had is because of him. Long after he left Michigan State, he was still one of the first people I would call when I had a tough decision in coaching or life."