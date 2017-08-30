        <
        >

          Arizona to complete Lute Olson statue on campus by March 2018

          9:16 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona says it will honor former Wildcats basketball coach Lute Olson with a statue on campus.

          Athletic director Dave Heeke announced Tuesday that the project will cost about $300,000 and that construction is scheduled to be completed in March.

          The statue will be located north of the Jim Click Hall of Champions on the Eddie Lynch Athletics Pavilion Plaza.

          Olson coached Arizona from 1983 to 2008 and compiled a 589-187 record, guiding the Wildcats to the 1997 national championship, four Final Four appearances, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments and 11 Pac-10 titles.

          He was Pac-10 Coach of the Year seven times and led Arizona to 20 consecutive 20-win seasons.

          Olson, now 82, was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

