        <
        >

          Dwayne Morgan off team at UNLV, will graduate in December

          9:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAS VEGAS -- UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan will continue to receive financial support from the university as he works toward graduation in December, but he will not be a member of the Runnin' Rebels basketball team.

          Coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement Tuesday that Morgan did everything asked of him after he was suspended by the team for an arrest for disorderly conduct in May. Morgan was arrested after a dispute with a cab driver.

          The 6-foot-8 Morgan was a highly touted prospect out of Baltimore in 2014. He played 33 games as a freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, and he played 27 games as a sophomore, averaging 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. He was limited to 10 games last season because of a shoulder injury.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.