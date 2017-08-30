LAS VEGAS -- UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan will continue to receive financial support from the university as he works toward graduation in December, but he will not be a member of the Runnin' Rebels basketball team.

Coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement Tuesday that Morgan did everything asked of him after he was suspended by the team for an arrest for disorderly conduct in May. Morgan was arrested after a dispute with a cab driver.

The 6-foot-8 Morgan was a highly touted prospect out of Baltimore in 2014. He played 33 games as a freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, and he played 27 games as a sophomore, averaging 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. He was limited to 10 games last season because of a shoulder injury.