ESPN 100 power forward Silvio De Sousa has committed to Kansas, ESPN has confirmed.

De Sousa visited Kansas' campus over the weekend, and chose the Jayhawks over Maryland, Illinois, Louisville and others. Maryland was considered the favorite for most of the last several months, but the Jayhawks offered De Sousa in the spring and turned up their attention in August.

The news was first reported by the Lawrence Journal-World.

"When I was there in Kansas, I couldn't even express myself or how I was feeling," De Sousa told the Journal-World. "When you love something, there's no way you will describe it. I knew about their basketball but I didn't know about the campus, the coaches and stuff like that. I felt like that was the place I wanted to be, the culture and the coaches were so great around me. That's one of the things I've been looking for and I found that in them."

De Sousa is a 6-foot-8 power forward from Angola who attends IMG Academy in Florida. He averaged 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds on the Under Armour Association circuit with the Florida Vipers AAU program before heading to the U19 World Cup in July with Angola.

De Sousa impressed during the World Cup, averaging 17.3 points and 13.1 rebounds -- including 19 points and five rebounds against the USA U19 team. He was also named MVP of the U18 Africa Championship in the summer of 2016.

De Sousa, ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100 for 2018, is Bill Self's first commitment in the 2018 class. Kansas is in pursuit of a high-level class, with Zion Williamson (No. 2), Devon Dotson (No. 26) and Quentin Grimes (No. 13) atop the target board.