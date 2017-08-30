Rollie Massimino, who won more than 800 games and coached Villanova to an improbable national title in 1985, has died at the age of 82.

Massimino was best-known for leading an eighth-seeded Villanova team to an improbable national title with a victory against No. 1 seed Georgetown and Patrick Ewing in the championship game. He coached Villanova for 19 seasons and compiled a 355-241 record before leaving for UNLV in 1992.

Massimino had been battling lung cancer. He died at his home in Florida.

"He's like a father to me," said Ed Pinckney, who starred on Villanova's championship team. "We talked about life, not basketball. I still talked to him all the time. My youngest son, Austin, played for him at Northwood."

Massimino spent two years at UNLV (1992-1994) and also was the head coach at Cleveland State for seven seasons from 1996-2003. He continued to coach through this past season at Division II Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida, despite battling health issues. He was the coach at Keiser, which recently changed its name from Northwood, since 2006.

Keiser went 23-9 this past season, but Massimino recently went into the hospital -- and has been surrounded by friends, family and former players over the past few days.

Massimino grew up in New Jersey and played three seasons at the University of Vermont before beginning his coaching career as an assistant at Cranford High in New Jersey. His first head coaching job came in 1962 at Hillside High in New Jersey. Massimino spent a decade as a high school coach before being hired by Stony Brook in 1969.

Massimino joined Chuck Daly's staff at Penn before becoming the head coach of Villanova in 1973. The Wildcats were an independent at the time, then went into the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League in 1976 before joining the Big East in 1979. Villanova went to 11 NCAA tournaments -- including three Sweet 16's, one Elite Eight and its first national championship -- in Massimino's tenure.

"He was a life coach, not just a basketball coach," Pinckney said. "Coach was all about family. He was an unbelievable man - and a great person."

Massimino left in 1992 to replace Jerry Tarkanian at UNLV, but his stint was brief -- just two years -- after it was revealed he had cut a side deal with school president Robert Maxson to boost his salary. Massimino got back into coaching two years later and took the head job at Cleveland State, where he was 90-113 from 1996-2003.

Including nearly 300 victories while at Northwood/Keiser, Massimino's career record is 816-462.