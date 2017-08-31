The basketball community says goodbye to former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino

It was a sad day for the basketball world on Wednesday with the news of legendary coach Rollie Massimino's death. Massimino had been battling lung cancer and died at his home in Florida. He was 82.

Once the news broke, former players, coaches and the universities that Massimino once coached took to the internet to express their gratitude for the coaching great.

RIP to the beloved Rollie Massimino, 1985 NCAA Championship coach at Villanova, and basketball lifer. https://t.co/1GpxbE8b0M — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 30, 2017

Hall of Fame coach and human being Rollie Massimino has passed away. A sad day for all bball fans. Prayers and thoughts are with his family. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 30, 2017

Villanova mourns the loss of former Coach Rollie Massimino. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Massimino family https://t.co/Ob0n33ezoa pic.twitter.com/coKH6u3VrH — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) August 30, 2017

The great Rollie Massimino with a kid who he thought could be a pretty good coach when he hired him in 1987 -- Jay Wright #RIPRollie pic.twitter.com/947HEdCCsD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 30, 2017

We join Villanova in mourning the loss of legendary coach Rollie Massimino: https://t.co/SX951RoA1v pic.twitter.com/WE8siu033A — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 30, 2017

Rest well coach massimino.. you was an inspiration to me!! Love you coach!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) August 30, 2017

Villanova University President Father Peter Donohue's message to Nova Nation on the passing of Rollie Massimino: https://t.co/A6UNjr4EXu pic.twitter.com/HxJH4Cr7U8 — Villanova University (@VillanovaU) August 30, 2017

Coach Patrick Ewing's statement on the passing of Rollie Massimino: pic.twitter.com/frSrF39LbJ — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) August 30, 2017

Rollie Massimino was a great coach and a basketball lifer! Always a challenge playing his BIG EAST teams. Condolences to the family. — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) August 30, 2017

Rollie Massimino passes / What a Man's MAN / tough / fair / motivator / flat out winner in Game of Life May he RIP! https://t.co/p70fboWqRI — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 31, 2017

Massimino won more than 800 college basketball games and led Villanova to an unlikely national title in 1985 with a shocking upset of Georgetown in the championship game. He coached at Villanova for 19 seasons, where he compiled a 355-241 record.

--Meaghan Latella