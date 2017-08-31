        <
          The basketball community says goodbye to former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino

          9:57 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          It was a sad day for the basketball world on Wednesday with the news of legendary coach Rollie Massimino's death. Massimino had been battling lung cancer and died at his home in Florida. He was 82.

          Once the news broke, former players, coaches and the universities that Massimino once coached took to the internet to express their gratitude for the coaching great.

          Massimino won more than 800 college basketball games and led Villanova to an unlikely national title in 1985 with a shocking upset of Georgetown in the championship game. He coached at Villanova for 19 seasons, where he compiled a 355-241 record.

          --Meaghan Latella

