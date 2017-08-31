The youngest Ball brother, 16-year-old high school junior LaMelo Ball, now has his own signature shoe and his father, LaVar, told ESPN that he isn't concerned whether it will affect his son's college eligibility.

"We'll worry about it when we get there," LaVar told ESPN. "Who cares? If he can't play, then he can't play. It doesn't mean he'll stop working out and getting better."

The NCAA did not immediately return a request for comment.

LaMelo's shoe -- the MB1 -- was available Thursday for pre-order through Big Baller Brand's website for $395. His oldest brother, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, introduced his signature shoe this summer for $495.

Today, LaMelo Ball becomes the 1st high school player ever to have his own signature shoe. The "Melo Ball 1" pic.twitter.com/3EpJuBA1EF — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 31, 2017

LaMelo Ball, who attends Chino Hills (California) High, has verbally committed to attend UCLA in two years. He is ranked as the No. 7 player in the Class of 2019.

He is not under the NCAA's purview until he signs a letter of intent.

"Maybe in two years, they'll change the rule and he'll be able to go to the NBA straight out of high school," LaVar Ball said.

LiAngelo (Gelo) Ball, the middle brother, is a freshman for the Bruins. He cannot endorse Big Baller Brand without his eligibility being compromised.

"Gelo will be next, but right now he's handcuffed by UCLA," LaVar said. "He'd be ineligible if we put out a shoe with him."

Ball has said that none of his sons would play more than one season of college basketball.

"He won't be ineligible in April," he said of LiAngelo. "That's when he'll have his own shoe."

Ball and his family also debuted the reality show, "Ball in the Family," on Facebook on Thursday. He said it'll be a 10-episode weekly series.

"We had an offer from NBA, but we turned it down," LaVar said. "Who's watching TV these days? Facebook was the smart move for us because that's the future."