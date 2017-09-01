Legendary Louisville coach Denny Crum is recovering in an Alaska hospital following a health scare while fishing on Wednesday.

Crum's wife told 89.3 WFPL that doctors believe the Hall of Fame coach suffered a mild stroke but that her husband's condition has improved and that he could be released from Providence Hospital in Anchorage as early as this weekend.

Crum, 80, coached at Louisville for 30 years, retiring in 2001 with a 675-295 career record. He won two national championships and made six Final Four appearances.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.